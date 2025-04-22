Rooms: If you are travelling alone or with a partner the loft apartments are small and perfectly formed. The studio is quiet with effective air-conditioning and guests receive complimentary bottles of water daily. Sit and chill with a book and a cup of coffee outdoors.

Bathroom: Compact and functional. The rain shower pressure was effective. Towels are changed daily, while the fragrant shampoo, soap and body lotion are locally made.

Food and drink: Breakfast at M Social’s on-site restaurant, Beast and Butterflies is a great way to start the day. The staff are friendly and attentive, it’s a great place to people watch. The restaurant offers a diverse menu with fresh, locally sourced produce. The Breakfast Buffet serves Continental breakfasts, bacon and eggs, pastries and pancakes. But if you enjoy a traditional Southeast Asian breakfast, try the congee (rice porridge) and delicious dim sum.

Photo / Singapore Tourism Board

Facilities: M Social Singapore has a range of amenities including a rooftop outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and the Beast & Butterflies restaurant and bar. The hotel is also conveniently located near public transportation, with the Chinatown MRT station just a 14-minute walk away, providing easy access to other parts of the city. There’s a 24-hour front desk, free Wi-Fi in all public areas and rooms as well as meeting and event venues and room service.

In the neighbourhood: The Robertson Quay area is known for its lively atmosphere, there are plenty of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues to choose from. Hotel guests can enjoy the scenic riverside promenade, which is perfect for leisurely walks and cycling. The hotel is close to cultural attractions such as the National Museum of Singapore and modern landmarks like Marina Bay Sands.

Photo / Singapore Tourism Board

Family-friendly: The hotel offers several amenities and features that cater to families. Some rooms are spacious and have sofa beds so families can stay together. The hotel has an outdoor pool and there are plenty of parks nearby. M Social is close to the Singapore Zoo and Fort Canning Park.

Accessibility: The hotel offers wheelchair-accessible amenities. Rooms are equipped with grab rails, lowered sinks, and bathroom emergency cords. The outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre are also accessible to guests with mobility challenges. Self-parking facilities are available, and the property has elevators for easy access to all floors.

Sustainability: The hotel is committed to sustainable practices as part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ broader environmental initiatives. Since 2019, the group has tried to reduce gas emissions and implemented an efficient water management system.

Contact: For more information, email msocialsg@millenniumhotels.com or call + 65 6206 188

Carolyne Meng-Yee travelled courtesy of Singapore Airlines.