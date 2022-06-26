Rongotai MP Paul Eagle announces Wellington mayoral bid

Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

After months of rumour and speculation, Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle has formally announced his campaign to be Wellington's next mayor.

"I'm running because Wellington needs new leadership that's strong and stable and they need someone who's prepared to put the mojo back into the capital city of Aotearoa New Zealand," he told the Herald.

Eagle criticised incumbent Andy Foster for his inability to bring people together and have a plan, despite being on the council for nearly 30 years.

"He's had his shot and his time's up."

Foster is yet to confirm whether he is running again. Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau announced her mayoral bid last year and several fringe candidates have also put their hat in the ring.

If Eagle wins the mayoralty, a byelection will be triggered. Rongotai is a safe seat for Labour, with Eagle winning by the fourth highest margin in the country in 2020.

Eagle said over the past six months many people have approached him to run for the mayoralty.

Specific policies will be announced over the course of the campaign, but Wellingtonians can expect a "back to basics" approach from Eagle driven by the issues the capital is facing.

That meant things like fixing pipes, looking after parks and pools, and returning the city's "world-class" bus system, Eagle said.

Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau has also announced a bid for the city's top job. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Eagle lives in Island Bay with his wife Miriam and their 6-year-old son Tamarangi.

"I want to put together a blueprint for a generation of action for people like Tamarangi so that in 10 years' time there is housing and we are developing our city with a master plan," Eagle said.

His billboards will be erected across the city from today, featuring the colours yellow and black rather than Labour's red and white.

He will run as a Labour endorsed candidate, unlike former Labour mayor Justin Lester who ran on the party ticket.

Eagle said he would get some help from the party through the likes of volunteers, but no funding was involved.

It also brings Eagle flexibility at a time when the council is accused of being divided by party politics.

"The endorsement brings me the confidence that people know that I'm Labour," Eagle said.

"But that there's flexibility there to reflect a campaign that is clearly going to say we need to do this together ... and allow others to say they want to be part of that too."

Following conversations with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, it has been agreed that Eagle will take three months leave during the campaign period and donate his salary to charity.

Eagle said this would provide transparency that public funds and resources were not being used for campaigning.

He said his electorate office will still be open and staffed, and he will ensure anyone who needs help gets it.

Eagle will resign as the local MP if he wins the mayoralty.

But he is yet to make any decision about whether he would stand again for Rongotai in next year's general election if his bid is unsuccessful.

The mayoral hopeful acknowledged he has previously ruled out a bid for the city's top job.

But Eagle said when he made that call he believed the city would turn a corner and reset, instead it has only got worse.

He said he has the leadership skills to turn that around and the local government experience to bring a sense of security and stability to the role.

Before moving to central government, Eagle spent several years as a Wellington City councillor and then also as deputy mayor under Lester.