One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Selwyn Rd near Robinsons Rd, Rolleston, about 20km from Christchurch.

The first person on the scene of a fatal crash in Canterbury said as soon as he saw the aftermath he knew there was “no chance of survival”.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported around 5am today, and one person died at the scene.

“The Serious Crash Unit responded to the scene and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Michael Hunt, the first person on the scene, said he heard a “bang” in the early hours of the morning.

“I thought someone was in the house... and I came down the drive to go to work and saw a ute hard against the tree,” he told the Herald.

Hunt said he called 111 immediately and was told by emergency services to have a look to see if anyone was alive or if there were any passengers.

“Police turned up five minutes later and told us to go have a cuppa and that they would come see us.”

Hunt told the Herald: “As soon as we saw it we knew there was no chance of survival.”

It comes after a person died on the same stretch of road following a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in May 2018.

The motorcyclist was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived at the scene, on Selwyn Rd, about 3.30am.

Despite medical efforts, he died a short time later.