The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are on alert after a serious threat was made to a Canterbury school.

A concerning email was sent to Rolleston College, 25km southwest of Christchurch, at 11pm yesterday which included a threat of violence to the school today.

It makes serious allegations and has been shared widely on the school’s and parents' social media pages.

A threat was made to Rolleston College last night which has police on alert today. Photo / File

Police say they are aware of the email and are making enquiries.