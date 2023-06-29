A seal is currently being chased by police officers as it hops from one garden to another in Papakura, causing chaos for residents.

The flippered creature had initially run amok on Subway Rd, disturbing businesses before jumping on to Great South Rd halting traffic and then entering people’s gardens on Cole Cres.

It even had a standoff with a police car, but the animal continues to escape officers’ grips.

Rogue seal causes havoc in Auckland's Papakura. Photo / Jonny Wimpress

It was a very unusual start to a routine work shift for KFC Papakura staff member Jonny Wimpress when a seal jumped in front of him.

“It came out of nowhere.

“I was sitting in the van at the car park when I saw it first. It nearly knocked me off my feet.

“It is a big old boy.”

He said it was about 10am when the fearless animal failed to stop when confronted by a police car on Subway Rd.

“It started running around. The police had a standoff with it.

“It went through the KFC car park then around businesses, they had to close the road.

“It even jumped on to Great South Rd, the main highway. Now it has entered people’s gardens on Coles Cres.

“It is chaos.”

Wimpress said there were currently three police cars attending the scene and officers luring the creature to come out.

“I don’t know what they plan to do with it afterwards.”

Police and the Department of Conservation have been approached for comment.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.



