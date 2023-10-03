Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rod Emmerson’s cartoons: Week of October 2 - 8

By Rod Emmerson
Quick Read
October 4. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

October 4. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

With so many voices in the digital age, it’s vital to know who you can trust - to put the facts in context and to give a comprehensive analysis of what’s going on.

And if

Latest from New Zealand

Kea Kids News: Kid robots work the World of WearableArts 2023 runway

Kea Kids News: Kid robots work the World of WearableArts 2023 runway

People are worried about robots taking their jobs, but maybe the robots should be worried about kids taking theirs! Kea Kids News reporter Rufus takes us behind the scenes of WOW 2023 in Wellington, where some special kids are preparing to take centre stage. Video / Kea Kids News