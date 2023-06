Chris Hipkins touches down in China, what’s on his agenda and when he’ll meet the President, New Zealand’s pothole plague revealed as motorists complain about the state of our roads and local state of emergency lifts for Tairawhiti but what a fresh weather system will bring this week. Video / NZ Herald / Mt Ruapehu / NIWA

A large rockfall north of Auckland has closed a section of State Highway 1.

SH 1 Wellsford to Warkworth will remain closed for some time today while the crews work to clear the site.

The large rockfall occurred between Wayby Valley Rd and Wilson Rd at 7.55am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed through the Dome Valley area.

The agency has advised motorists to use an alternative route via State Highway 16.