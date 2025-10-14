A radar satellite launched from Mahia Peninsula by Rocket Lab for Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective. Photo / Lakisha Hartstone

Residents from across the North Island have taken to social media sharing their concern, amazement and wonder over a strange phenomenon in the pre-dawn sky.

Many theories were put forward, including aliens or a rare weather pattern, but Rocket Lab has claimed it, saying it was a successful launch of a satellite.

This photo of the "space jellyfish" was taken just before 6am in New Plymouth. Photo / Scott Gulliver

A spokesperson from the space agency said a radar satellite was launched from Mahia Peninsula for Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective.

This is the seventh launch Rocket Lab has completed for Synspective, lifting off just after 5.30am.