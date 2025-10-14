From Whangārei, down to Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Tauranga, people shared photos of the cloud and its long, wispy tail that followed.
A spokesperson from Rocket Lab said the strange orb-shaped cloud that many saw is called a “space jellyfish”, a phenomenon that can happen when sunlight reflects off the exhaust plume from the rocket’s engines.
This is Rocket Lab’s 15th launch this year and 73rd launch overall. “Owl New World” was just one of 21 upcoming missions to deploy Synspective’s Earth-imaging constellation before the end of the decade.