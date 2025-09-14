Acclaimed New Zealand-born actor Robin Chadwick has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Chadwick made his name in theatre both in the United Kingdom and the United States – but it was perhaps his role in iconic BBC soap opera The Brothers for which he is best known.

The Rotorua-born Chadwick moved to the UK in the 1960s to study theatre on a scholarship from the New Zealand government.

One tribute said that he was well received in London, where it was said of him: “We haven’t seen manners like yours since before the First World War.”

After graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Chadwick embarked on a successful career in theatre, film and television. He shared the silver screen alongside Charlton Heston, Christopher Lee and Diana Rigg in the 1970 epic, Julius Caesar.