Acclaimed New Zealand-born actor Robin Chadwick has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Chadwick made his name in theatre both in the United Kingdom and the United States – but it was perhaps his role in iconic BBC soap opera The Brothers for which he is bestknown.
The Rotorua-born Chadwick moved to the UK in the 1960s to study theatre on a scholarship from the New Zealand government.
One tribute said that he was well received in London, where it was said of him: “We haven’t seen manners like yours since before the First World War.”
After graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Chadwick embarked on a successful career in theatre, film and television. He shared the silver screen alongside Charlton Heston, Christopher Lee and Diana Rigg in the 1970 epic, Julius Caesar.
His portrayal of David Hammond in The Brothers spanned five years and 92 episodes before he decided to try his hand in New York in 1980. He went on to receive rave reviews for his work on and off Broadway.
Chadwick and his wife of 51 years, Susan, moved to Pennsylvania after purchasing a 200-year-old farm cottage.
The 85-year-old died in Weehawken, New Jersey, earlier this month.