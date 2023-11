Robbie Williams, the grand entrance, as ever. Photo / Paul Taylor

REVIEW:

Anyone who expected Robbie Williams to give anything new to the Napier crowd would be over-thinking.

But it doesn’t detract from the fact that Williams is a phenomenon to rival the Mission Concert itself.

They’ve had near parallel careers, so to speak, and based on Saturday night neither has a use-by date.

Thirty-three years after embarking on a music career, almost 26 as a solo act, and after almost 31 years since the first Mission Concert in 1993 – including 2 giant acts this year – close to 25,000 flooded the estate paddock on Saturday to see Williams.

Many were there for eight hours. And similar numbers were set to do the same today.

This is Hawke’s Bay’s biggest event. It’s yet another gift after all the region has been through since the floods of Cyclone Gabrielle nine months ago.

An ideal sunny afternoon, turned to a genuine Hawke’s Bay twilight, and a chill came on once the sun disappeared behind the hill. Be ready for the chill.

The crowd and the lights, Robbie Williams at Mission Estate, November 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

But the primer is on throughout, with Napier Girls’ High School boarder and Dannevirke teenager Molly Pawson getting the show on the road soon after gates have opened and the most eager of the queue have ignored the urgings from the security staff to “slow down” as they bolt for the prime spots of General Admission.

She’s followed by previous Mission support acts Danica Bryant, a Bay View lass now up from Wellington with her band, and Stretch, with his cellist and drummer, and Ladyhawke, the now-44-year-old, from Masterton, and the rest of the World, with her band – the volume turned up a notch with each new arrival on stage until the blast greeting the appearance of Williams soon after 8pm.

In an evening dominated by the sound, screen and light show, Williams gets it going the now standard opener of the hand-clapping “Hey Wow Yeah Yeah”, from his 9th album, in 2012, merging with “Let Me Entertain You”, from the first, in 1997.

On what is also now an oft-told life story from the pathway of a lad with no rules, to being one of the “five Manchester boys” in the band, to the point where he could tell the rest “I am ***** famous,” he makes it soon clear he has one particular purpose on the night.

“The No 1 Rule is you must love your audience,” he says, and is soon focusing some of the attention on them, getting close and personal with “Simon and Cathy” at the front of the crowd, and later another couple, getting around the issue of having to ask a bloke if he didn’t mind him talking with the man’s wife.