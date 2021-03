Police responded to a report of a robbery in Kawaha Point, Rotorua. Photo / File

A robbery has occurred tonight in Kawaha Point, Rotorua.

Police were called to the report of a robbery in Bellevue Rd at 7.50pm, a media spokeswoman said.

"Police are speaking with the victim and working to establish what took place.

"We can confirm no one was injured during the incident."

The victim was an individual rather than a business.