Elysha Ludlow said her husband Rob, pictured with their two children, is determined to recover from the street attack that nearly claimed his life.

The wife of street attack victim, Northlander Rob Ludlow, has spoken out about the “huge and horrific” impact the assault has had on the family.

A little over four months since Ludlow was allegedly assaulted in Whangārei, Elysha Ludlow said her courageous husband is slowly learning how to walk, talk and even eat again after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

“He’s gone from being a capable, fit, independent man to someone who’s now having to fight for the basics most of us take for granted, like walking, eating, and talking.

“The impact on our family, especially our son, has been horrific.

“The moments and milestones Rob has missed with our kids he will never get back.

“Our lives have been turned upside down, to say the least.”

Ludlow, 36, was left fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital after the street attack on Water St early on February 26.

The father of 2-year-old son and a baby daughter - had to undergo emergency surgery for a life-threatening head injury suffered during the attack.

He spent two months in hospital, initially undergoing a craniectomy to relieve the pressure on his brain.

After being weaned off the ventilator and being able to breathe on his own, Ludlow had a long stay in critical care, before being moved into the neurosurgery ward.

He has also undergone a tracheotomy, a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) procedure where a feeding tube is placed through the abdominal wall and into the stomach, and recently a cranioplasty.

Elysha said she is “devastated” about what’s happened to her husband.

“To see him suffer so much is extremely difficult.”

In mid-April, Ludlow was moved to a rehabilitation centre in Auckland, where he receives round-the-clock medical care.

Elysha and the children are renting a house nearby.

“We’ve had to leave our home, friends, family, pets and daycare.

“It’s been a really hard adjustment on all of us, emotionally, logistically and financially, on top of everything else.

“I wish he could live with us. We miss him so much, but he still needs a lot of medical care around the clock at the moment.”

Rob Ludlow gets help from his rehabilitation team in Auckland. He still needs round-the-clock medical care after a senseless street attack.

Elysha said her husband, a construction manager at Whangārei commercial building company Guyco Construction, is “doing an amazing job”.

“That’s just classic Rob, he’s very determined.

“It’s a very long road, and it’s early days as far as traumatic brain injuries and brain stem injuries go.

“He has memory loss, which we hope will come right; he’s visually impaired in one eye, which we hope is repairable.

“It’s a big mix of perseverance required from Rob, and having our fingers crossed.”

Though there is no indication as to when Ludlow can return home or if he will fully recover, Elysha is grateful for his rehabilitation team.

The support of family, friends and the wider community – and some complete strangers – is getting her through this difficult time.

“We just have to take things one day at a time, and hope he has the best outcome possible. His rehabilitation team are absolutely incredible, he’s in the best hands.

“Rob’s determination and drive to be the best version of himself gives us all a lot of hope too.

“Everyone’s generosity on Givealittle has lifted a huge weight off my shoulders so I can put my energy into Rob and the kids, I will be forever grateful for that.”

More than $61,000 has been raised through the Givealittle page to take the financial pressure off the family while Ludlow is recovering.

Police arrested a male who was referred to Youth Aid and are referring to the case as “resolved”.

A spokesperson said a 17-year-old is to reappear before the Whangārei Youth Court on a wounding charge next month.

Visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-support-the-ludlows if you can help the Ludlows.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, health, business and animal welfare issues.



