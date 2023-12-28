Roadworks to seal Tāngarākau Gorge on the Forgotten World Highway will continue in the new year.

Roadworks to seal Tāngarākau Gorge on the Forgotten World Highway will continue in the new year.

Work to seal the Forgotten World Highway will continue in the new year with the entire road expected to be sealed by the end of 2024.

An unsealed 12km section of State Highway 43/Forgotten World Highway at Tāngarākau Gorge will be chip-sealed to make the road safer and more accessible.

Work on the project has been under way since October with crews completing drainage and pavement work and building 600 metres of underground stormwater pipes and gutters.

Crews have also built 155m of reinforced concrete roadside barrier beams, upgraded 27 culvert pipes and built 11 timber and rock retaining walls along a total length of 2.7km.

The entire highway is on track to be sealed by the end of 2024 to provide a more resilient and safer connection between Stratford and Taumarunui.

New Zealand Transport Association (Waka Kotahi) project manager Sree Nutulapati said additional funding has been secured to build more retaining walls through the gorge.

“The retaining walls are a really important part of the sealing project – the new retaining walls will help protect the road from dropping out during weather events, greatly improving the reliability of this route for locals and visitors,” Nutulapati said.

Due to the narrowness of the road, daytime closures will be in place from January 9 to the end of March 2024 to allow for the sealing.

The road closures will be in place through the Tāngarākau Gorge from Monday to Friday between 9am and midday and 1pm and 3pm, with the road reopening at midday to allow people to travel through.

On either side of the closures, the road will also be open between 7am and 8.30am and 3.30pm and 7pm.

People should expect delays of up to 15 minutes driving through the gorge.

While the closures are in place, any through traffic will be stopped at the intersections of Moki Rd and Heao Rd so people can turn around before they reach the road closure.

Emergency services and residents will be allowed through the road closure when required.

“Putting the closures in place will be disruptive but we’re confident that by taking the time now to build these retaining walls we’ll be able to better help protect the road for all users,” Nutulapati said.

He was grateful for the support the agency had received from communities along the route and road users.

“It’s clear that sealing the gorge and making the road more resilient will ensure it can be enjoyed by future generations of locals and visitors.”

During the holiday period until January 9, there won’t be any work on the road and it will be fully open.

