Renewal and resealing works on State Highway 2 (SH2) between Waihī to Tauranga begin on February 19. Photo / Alex Cairns

Waikato and Bay of Plenty motorists are advised to plan their journey with work to maintain the State Highway 2 (SH2) corridor between Waihī to Tauranga beginning this week.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it was part of this year’s road renewals and resealing programme, with 20 chip-seal sites between Bethlehem and Athenree identified to keep the corridor in good condition.

NZTA’s Journey manager for the Bay of Plenty, Frankie Evans, said there were strategies to avoid delays, especially with more people back on the road.

“With students back at school and people back at work, planning is essential to ensure your journey is as straightforward as possible.

“Strategies such as working from home if you can, delaying travel during peak hours, and allowing plenty of time to reach your destination will all help.

“The work is weather-dependent and, where possible, done at night to minimise disruption. It’s important to drive to the posted temporary speed limit during the day while the new seals bed in.”

He said motorists should follow the speed restrictions and other traffic management plans in place.

“These keep road users and our workers safe, and also ensures we can get work done as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The 20 reseals are being carried out alongside ongoing safety improvements, and the Takitimu North Link project.

The roadworks are expected to continue into March.

Works planned from February 19 to March

Maintenance and operations works programme:

Resealing is underway at a number of locations on SH2, between Bethlehem and Waihī. Night works started on Thursday night at Athenree and will continue south. Eight sites north of Katikati are programmed for the coming week. These sites are not anticipated to cause long delays with lesser traffic volumes.

Reseals between Te Puna and Ōmokoroa will result in some line-marking changes with wide centrelines installed, and passing lanes removed near Barrett/Plummers Point roads and Ainsworth Road. Road users will notice changes to road layout through this area.

Asphalt work is being planned near Te Karaka Drive, between Minden and Whakamārama. This is to be completed at night from March 3-10, and was weather dependent.

Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvements programme:

Athenree Gorge – Line marking changes ahead of flexible median barrier installation. One lane, with speed restrictions.

Line marking changes ahead of flexible median barrier installation. One lane, with speed restrictions. Kauri Point Road to Stokes Road – Service relocations underway . One lane and shoulder closures in place with speed restrictions.

Service relocations underway One lane and shoulder closures in place with speed restrictions. Sharp Road Intersection - Roundabout construction underway with significant activities on the southbound lanes. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays of one to two minutes.

- Roundabout construction underway with significant activities on the southbound lanes. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays of one to two minutes. Apata Curves – Road widening works underway. One lane with speed restrictions. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays of one to two minutes.

Takitimu North Link project:

Wairoa Road – Bridge tie in works underway, stop/go in place on Wairoa Road and reduced to one lane for the next 3 weeks with 24hr traffic management in place.

– Bridge tie in works underway, stop/go in place on Wairoa Road and reduced to one lane for the next 3 weeks with 24hr traffic management in place. Minden Road – reduced to one lane stop/go for the remainder of this week for utility works. Traffic management is between Florence Lane and 42 Minden Road.

– reduced to one lane stop/go for the remainder of this week for utility works. Traffic management is between Florence Lane and 42 Minden Road. SH2/near Loop Road, Te Puna – Construction continues at the western tie-in of the Takitimu North Link project, where utilities need to be moved. From 7am – 7pm on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 February there will be stop/stop traffic management (where both sides of the road are closed for a period of time) on SH2 near Loop Road to allow vegetation clearance to take place. This is not anticipated to cause delays and is only for a few minutes at a time while trees are removed.

Construction continues at the western tie-in of the Takitimu North Link project, where utilities need to be moved. From 7am – 7pm on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 February there will be stop/stop traffic management (where both sides of the road are closed for a period of time) on SH2 near Loop Road to allow vegetation clearance to take place. This is not anticipated to cause delays and is only for a few minutes at a time while trees are removed. Cambridge/Moffat Roads: Construction work to complete the new Cambridge Road Overbridge, between Bethlehem and Tauriko continues. Until April 2024, major works require a full closure of a section of Moffat Road between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Road (East). This is disruptive, there are local alternative routes for light vehicles, and all heavy vehicles can use SH29/Takitimu Drive Toll Road.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

