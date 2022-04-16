Roads remain closed after fatal police shooting in New Plymouth

Police cordoned off the road after a person was shot by police in New Plymouth last night. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Police cordoned off the road after a person was shot by police in New Plymouth last night. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Police are expected to give an update this morning following a fatal police shooting in New Plymouth last night.

A person died after being shot by police conducting a vehicle stop on Saturday night.

Police remained at the scene overnight and roads are closed while the scene examination is being completed.

As at 8am, the road between Mountain Rd and De Havilland Drive remained closed. A detour is in place.

Police had said in a statement just before midnight the incident occurred on Devon Rd around 9.30pm.

"The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene," police said.

Police said they working to identify the person and notify next of kin.

The IPCA was being notified and a critical incident investigation was under way.