Emergency services were alerted to a chemical spill in Wigram, Christchurch, shortly after 4am on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Roads closed in Christchurch after large chemical spill in Wigram

Emergency services were alerted to a chemical spill in Wigram, Christchurch, shortly after 4am on Saturday. Photo / NZME

There has been a large chemical spill in Christchurch this morning, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says.

Crews were called to a commercial building on McAlpine St, Wigram, about 4.20am and they’re working to “neutralise” the spill, the spokesperson said.

No one has been hurt but there are road closures and people should avoid the area, they said.

It’s not immediately clear which roads have been closed, but police have been contacted to confirm those details.