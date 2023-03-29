Roads closed as 10 metre waves batter Wellington’s coastline

Wellington's south coast is forecast to experience waves as high as 7m. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Wellington's south coast is forecast to experience waves as high as 7m. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Roads are closed around Wellington as 10-metre-high swells and gale-force winds batter the capital.

The road between Moa Point and Owhiro Bay has been closed as heavy swells dump rocks and debris on to the road.

Moa Point Rd on the south coast adjacent to Wellington Airport has been closed since midnight, and on Thursday morning the council decided to close the other coast roads west to Owhiro Bay.

ROAD CLOSURE: Moa Point to Owhiro Bay



Mōrena Pōneke. Our contractors have closed the coast roads between Moa Point by the airport and west to Owhiro Bay due to dangerous conditions caused by the large southerly swells and debris on the roadway. — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) March 29, 2023

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said they have recorded swells of up to 10 metres rolling in across Baring Head – and the average wave height was between 6 and 7 metres.

The conditions have sparked a warning from Wellington Regional Emergency Management (WREMO) which is urging people in coastal areas to be wary.

“Be prepared for surface flooding, debris impact in wave runup and deposition of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.”

WREMO urged all water users to stay away today, as the waves batter the coastline and warned those driving to be careful especially in high-sided vehicles.

“We can expect strong wind gusts up to 120km/hr and these could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.”

Wellington through to Hastings is under a strong wind warning which will last until 6pm today for the capital and 3pm for Napier and Hastings.

There is also a heavy swell warning for Wellington to the Wairarapa which will last until 3pm.

All Interislander sailings have been cancelled through until this afternoon, and Bluebridge has cancelled all services up to 7.15pm.