The Port Hills fire in Christchurch continues to burn, Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died at 47 and the police will increase their presence on the streets this weekend following a fatal shooting

Frolicking sea lion pups sneaking away in the night have chosen Dunedin roads as their playground.

Tomahawk Rd between its Centre and Southdale Rds intersections, along with the road to Smaills Beach, were closed. The closure will stay in place until the sea lions have moved on from the area and the road will be open to only residents.

The council said the safety and wellbeing of sea lions and humans were important and it wanted to make sure they were safe from harm.

Residents in the affected areas will have access. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Cyclists in the area must ensure they adhered to the 30km/h speed restriction in the area, and walkers and cyclists needed to ensure they gave sea lions at least 10m of space.

After consultation with the Department of Conservation, the city council made the decision to close the roads. The council and DoC will continue to monitor the movement and behaviour of sea lions to ensure their safety.