Roading infrastructure priority for Waimakariri ahead of population boom

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Waimakariri District expects to have around 13,000 more residents in ten years and around 95,000 to 100,000 residents in total by 2050.

Since the Canterbury earthquakes there has been high growth in the district as word got out about the fantastic semi-rural community lifestyle, high liveability, growing business sector, low unemployment and comparatively low cost of living inherent to Waimakariri.

We are told people move here for the lifestyle – from the mountains to the sea and the rivers in-between, we have it all here in Waimakariri.

Because of this, there's been a consistent need to invest ahead of time in infrastructure and facilities that continue to deliver the high quality of life inherent to our little slice of paradise in North Canterbury.

The new northern corridor from Christchurch to Waimakariri. Photo / Christchurch City Council

This is something the Waimakariri District Council (WDC) is passionate about and makes a priority as part of our long-term planning.

Last year 929 homes were built in the district and we continue to receive interest from big and small businesses looking to develop and operate here.

Our major town centres have significant industrial developments under way. These have been facilitated by the council through our commitment to planning for growth ahead of time and will create more employment, greater economic activity and provide a greater range of products and services for local residents.

The council is encouraged by and welcomes hearing from the development community that Waimakariri is considered to be a progressive place to invest in and was recently described to have "rock star" status. This reputation builds on the partnering opportunities and the right conditions we have sought to encourage through the District Plan and other strategies.

Waimakariri River leads to the Southern Alps. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

In 2021 MainPower Stadium opened – the district's $28m multi-use sport and fitness facility. It has already held national sporting tournaments, and benefits the whole community. Further enhancements to the district include a proposed marina upgrade and water park in Kaiapoi - in keeping with our plan to make Kaiapoi New Zealand's best river town.

We have seen substantial growth in residential areas, particularly to the eastern part of our district with Ravenswood and Pegasus. This growth, however, also brings challenges. We have significant traffic congestion issues in Woodend and Southbrook. We are pressing for the replacement of key road infrastructure including the long-identified Woodend Bypass and other safety improvements.

The council is planning to ensure growth is sustainable in our district. But we also want to ensure wider regional growth is well planned for. This is why we are a member of the Greater Christchurch Partnership (GCP) - a partnership between Waimakariri District Council, Christchurch City Council, Selwyn District Council, Environment Canterbury, Waka Kotahi, Ngāi Tahu and Health New Zealand.

One of the aims is that by the year 2041, we want to see a vibrant inner-city Christchurch and suburban centres, surrounded by thriving rural communities.

To achieve these goals we need efficient and sustainable infrastructure, which will allow ease of connection and commute between the districts and the city.

At our meeting in May, we established an Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch – the Whakawhanake Kāinga Committee. We're fortunate to now have two Cabinet ministers at our table so local and national planning can take place together.

Our first project will look at transport through the creation of a Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan. This is significant and signals the importance of Central and Local Government working collaboratively to achieve the best for Greater Christchurch.

The Spatial Plan integrates with work already under way on Mass Rapid Transit. Investigations will look at a variety of different transport options, including rail.

Another challenge we face is climate change. Canterbury is exposed to coastal inundation and flooding, which affects people, businesses, communities and infrastructure, and this will affect some of our most vulnerable communities more significantly in the coming years.

Cycling at Kaiapoi Island, Waimakariri. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

In late 2019 WDC adopted a Climate Change Policy to ensure we are able to respond to climate change challenges appropriately and internal sustainable strategies were developed to ensure the council got its own house in order.

Despite these challenges, it's not surprising that more and more people are wanting to move to the district, for lifestyle and business. New regional infrastructure like the Christchurch Northern Corridor and Western Belfast Bypass means the district is more accessible than ever and continues to be an attractive place to move for business and families.

Waimakariri is poised to continue building on its strengths as a highly connected, community-focused district that offers an unparalleled lifestyle and the best of city and country.