Road tripping: Latest Wellington roadie ‘crucial’ as Napier City Rovers eye National League spot

Outstanding Napier City Rovers import Deri Corfe, right, and his team-mates have their eyes firmly set on qualification for football's National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Outstanding Napier City Rovers import Deri Corfe, right, and his team-mates have their eyes firmly set on qualification for football's National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers are seeking a third successive win on the road in football’s Central League as the competition heats up for sought-after National League spots.

The Bill Robertson-coached team sits in fourth spot going into round 14 action this weekend, where they will play sixth-placed Wellington club Waterside Karori in the capital.

Wellington has been a happy hunting ground over the past month for Napier City Rovers; first beating third-placed Western Suburbs 3-1 on July 2, before last Saturday triumphing 3-1 over seventh-placed Miramar Rangers.

Last weekend’s win was done the hard way, with Robertson’s players having to play the final 30 minutes with just 10 men after defender Kaeden Atkins was given a contentious red card.

Four teams from Central League will feature in this year’s National League. The Wellington Phoenix Reserves (who are in second) are guaranteed a place as part of their participation agreement, with the other spots going to the other three highest-finishing clubs.

“Every game is going to be crucial now in terms of that National League spot,” Robertson said of the race for qualification.

“Everything is on the table now. This weekend is again a massive game for us and if we can pick up some points it will set us up nicely moving into the last few games of the season.”

The clash against Waterside Karori comes just two weeks after the club knocked Napier City Rovers out of the 2023 Chatham Cup in the fourth round.

The match could not be played at Bluewater Stadium because of the impact of heavy rain, instead being played on a sodden outer pitch at Bond Park.

“We are mindful of them and were mindful of them before the Cup game that they are on a good run of form,” Robertson said.

“We will go to Karori Park now and hopefully it will be a reasonable surface and we can put in a good performance.”

Napier City Rovers have every right to go into Saturday’s clash feeling upbeat.

Last weekend’s win – described as “massive” by Robertson – highlighted the strong character running through the squad.

Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins was unlucky to be sent off last weekend against Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

They were leading 2-1 – thanks to a brace from Canadian import Stefan Karajovanovic - when Atkins was sent off after match officials.

Not only did they hold onto the lead for the final 30 minutes – with players playing out of position – the side also extended it to 3-1 via a late goal from the outstanding Deri Corfe.

“For us, it was a big three points, a really good performance,” Robertson said.

“I was really pleased with the players’ efforts, the performance and of course the result.

“We had to shuffle things around a bit. It tested me in terms of tactically what I needed to do. We had to change our shape a little bit and move some players around.

“Cam Emerson ended up dropping into the backline to play centre-back for the last 30 minutes and did a really good job. Other players moved around too. Jonny McNamara ended up playing centre midfield.

Goal celebrations like this one including (l to r) Cameron Emerson, Ta Eh Doe, Deri Corfe and Jonny McNamara have been widely seen by Napier City Rovers this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

“There were guys who played in positions they hadn’t played in before. The players showed real character to want to see the game out in desperation to get the three points. They worked incredibly hard.

“And we know with Deri, there is always a likely threat that we can score goals, so we left him up front and that is how it turned out when he managed to grab a goal in the 90th minute to seal the victory.”

Atkins was sent off after match officials believed one of his boots accidentally made contact with a Miramar player’s head while going for the ball. The red card means a one-match suspension.

Napier City Rovers has appealed the red card to New Zealand Football. Footage shows the impact was to the player’s chest and occurred after the Miramar player appeared to run into Atkins’ path.

The trio of goals scored against Miramar has allowed Napier City Rovers to hold onto second spot in terms of the highest-scoring team in the Central League, behind league points table leaders Wellington Olympic.

Players have found the back of the net 38 times, with the side having an overall 13 positive points for-against differential; the third-best in the league.

Napier City Rovers attacking midfielder Stefan Karajovanovic, left, has been in strong form in front of goal since signing with the club. Photo / Neil Reid

Corfe is the second-highest scorer in the league with 12 goals, just two behind the 14 registered by Petone’s Matthew Brazier.

McNamara is in joint fifth spot with nine goals.

Karajovanovic’s tally is up to five in the seven Central League matches he has played since joining the club. He also scored three during Napier City Rovers’ Chatham Cup campaign.

“Since Stefan has come in, he has added another goal threat to us on top of the other guys who are contributing like Deri, Jonny and Christian. And we have a couple of others chipping in with goals as well,” Robertson said.

“To have another player who is a goal threat, like Stefan, is good for us.”