MetService Wellington weather: September 8th

A road snowfall warning has been issued for State Highway 1's Desert Rd for the first day of level 2.

MetService says snow showers are expected to affect the road on Wednesday, when 2cm to 4cm of snow is expected to settle near the summit, and lesser amounts down to 800m.

The warning covers 9am to 9pm Wednesday with an updated expected at 11am.

New Zealand outside Auckland moved to Covid-19 level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday night, meaning more inter-regional travel as many level 3 restrictions lift.