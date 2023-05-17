Northland Rescue Helicopter winch operator and critical care paramedic Paul Davis. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kiwis are being encouraged to ‘be a road safety hero’ as Road Safety Week 2023 promotes road safety awareness from May 15 to 21. The Advocate is acknowledging those Northlanders who help make our roads safer.

Northland Rescue Helicopter critical care paramedic Paul Davis has seen plenty of carnage on our roads over the years – hurt he would much rather not be confronted with.

The father of two says seeing children injured is particularly challenging for him and his colleagues and he wants motorists to slow down on Northland roads and drive to the conditions.

“Road crashes are among the worst incidents we attend, and it really is a team effort from all first responders when at the scene,” Davis said.

“So my key message for drivers is to be extra vigilant around safety when at the wheel because it only takes a moment of inattention to change the course of someone’s life, resulting in devastating consequences. The repercussions can be huge.”

Like the other 14 paramedics in his team, Davis said there is a drive to provide a high standard of service to the Northland community and make a positive difference in people’s lives.

That is no better highlighted than Davis’ involvement in the Enchanter Rescue in March 2022 - a career highlight for him, rescue swimmer Josh Raravula, pilots Alex Hunt and Lance Donnelly.

Davis’ roles with the Northland Rescue Chopper Service are three-fold with the titles of deputy clinical operations manager and paramedic aircrew officer instructor added to his resume.

He was born and raised in Northland so enjoys being based in Whangārei.

“My university studies were undertaken at Auckland University of Technology and Auckland University. I hold various undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications - including a PhD in Clinical Science,” Davis said.

He was formerly a soldier in the New Zealand Army and said it is a pleasure working with a great team of people at Northland Rescue Helicopter, which he has done since 2009.

Davis’ priorities outside work are spending time with his family, exercising daily, and reading.