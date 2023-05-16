Northland road policing manager Acting Inspector Haydn Korach.

Kiwis are being encouraged to 'be a road safety hero' as Road Safety Week 2023 promotes road safety awareness from May 15 to 21.

Northland road policing is ramping up its efforts to lower the region’s horrific road toll which currently sits at 12 since the start of the year.

Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach says the Northland-wide team met recently to map out enforcement priorities for the next 12 months throughout Kaipara, Whangārei and Far North Districts.

That includes a significant increase in breath testing, a harder line on speeding in rural Northland and a focus on drivers not using seatbelts.

“Our target is to stop over 100,000 drivers per annum for breath testing and be much tougher on speeding in 100km/h zones, simply because with the state of our roads, many of the 100km zones should be 80km/h for safety reasons,” says Korach.

“Unmarked cars will also be targeting motorists who are not restrained or who have not restrained their children as 18 per cent of fatal crashes in the region are due to restraints not being used. Seatbelts are there to be used – always.

“We want people to hold their friends and whānau to account if they are displaying poor or dangerous driving habits because that one small moment in time calling them out can save a life. A lot more ownership around road safety needs to be driven by the community.”

Korach remains determined to get the message through to Northland motorists about the need to drastically change behaviour on our roads.

“Our staff and all of the other first responders in our community see too much trauma on Northland roads because of vehicle crashes, most of which are totally unnecessary.

“We are constantly encouraging people to slow down to stop the hurt caused by road deaths and serious injuries.”

Korach said he would like all motorists to be familiar with RIDS – Restraints, Impairment, Distraction and Speed – as those factors are too commonly associated with vehicle crashes in Northland.

Loss of life or injury through impatience, inattention, distraction, impairment, not wearing seatbelts, speeding, or dangerous passing manoeuvres is all too common on Northland roads, he said.

“No one wants to pick up the pieces at serious or fatal crashes because those incidents tear up families for a lifetime. Every time there is a needless crash on our roads, it means that emergency services in Northland cannot attend to other incidents to help people in need and that leaves people vulnerable which is not fair,” he says.

As a family man with young children, Korach wants local motorists to think about what they will leave behind if they don’t make it home.

The Northland Road Safety Trust and the Northland Transportation Alliance are encouraging locals to take part in a walk of the Hātea Loop to celebrate the region’s road safety heroes at 12pm on May 18. The walk begins near the Canopy Bridge.