WorkSafe also provided a regional breakdown of the reports, classifying them by the Road Controlling Authority, either a local council, council agency or the New Zealand Transport Authority.
There were about 50 reports from Auckland Transport’s territory, making Auckland the hotspot for cone concerns.
Wellington City Council’s territory had the next highest number of reports, about 30, and the New Zealand Transport Authority - looking after the country’s state highway network - had about 25 reports.
Christchurch City Council’s territory had the fourth highest number of reports, followed by Kāpiti Coast District Council, New Plymouth District and Western Bay of Plenty District.
WorkSafe said: “When we receive a report ... we use the information to identify with Road Controlling Authority is responsible, contact them to assess whether there is excessive use of road cones, provide advice and work closely with them on joint responses”.
WorkSafe’s minister, Minister for Workplace Relations Brooke van Velden, said changes with the agency had begun with the launch of the online road cone tipline.
The minister has been approached for comment on the results.
