Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Road cone hotline starts with a bang before reports plateau: 236 complaints received in four days

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 6 2025. Video / Herald NOW

The Government’s road cone hotline has received 236 reports of excessive cones in its first four days, with the most coming from Auckland.

WorkSafe, the country’s health and safety regulator, which the Government told to shed its “safety-at-all-costs mentality”, launched the hotline on Tuesday.

“The hotline is part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand