Minister for Workplace Relations Brooke van Velden's road cone hotline has received 236 reports of excessive cones in its first four days, with the most coming from Auckland. Photo / NZME

WorkSafe told the Herald it had referred a majority of the reports, 200 of them, to the appropriate Road Controlling Authorities (RCA) in whose territory the report was made.

“We have a small amount we are still awaiting a response from the relevant RCA on after having contacted them,” a spokesman said.

WorkSafe had received 98 reports of excess cones on the first day, Tuesday. By the end of the next day, it had risen to 202 reports, a further 104.

As at 10.30am today, WorkSafe said it had received 236 reports, a further 34 since Wednesday.

WorkSafe also provided a regional breakdown of the reports, classifying them by the Road Controlling Authority, either a local council, council agency or the New Zealand Transport Authority.

There were about 50 reports from Auckland Transport’s territory, making Auckland the hotspot for cone concerns.

Wellington City Council’s territory had the next highest number of reports, about 30, and the New Zealand Transport Authority - looking after the country’s state highway network - had about 25 reports.

Christchurch City Council’s territory had the fourth highest number of reports, followed by Kāpiti Coast District Council, New Plymouth District and Western Bay of Plenty District.

WorkSafe said: “When we receive a report ... we use the information to identify with Road Controlling Authority is responsible, contact them to assess whether there is excessive use of road cones, provide advice and work closely with them on joint responses”.

WorkSafe’s minister, Minister for Workplace Relations Brooke van Velden, said changes with the agency had begun with the launch of the online road cone tipline.

The minister has been approached for comment on the results.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

