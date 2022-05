Weber Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

1 May, 2022 05:28 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a vehicle and a bicycle in Dannevirke.

Police received a report of a crash on Weber Rd at 4.45pm.

Police were still not confirming details but said Weber Rd remained closed to traffic between Cowper Rd on the eastern side of Dannevirke and Mangahei Rd, a distance of about 10km but with a detour in place.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.