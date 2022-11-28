Police crackdown on gangs extended, Three Waters entrenchment warnings were made & rare protests sweep China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Private consultants working on the public media mega-merger are on contracts worth up to almost $9000 a week, and an average of almost $6000 a week.

The government has $40m to spend on the transition of two - RNZ and TVNZ - into one entity, and at least a quarter of that is going on contractors.

The bill for 17 of the largest contracts for individual jobs is almost $4m, on top of the $5m for the largest single contractor working on the transition, Deloitte.

An Official Information Act response from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage shows the most costly weekly contract for a programme director is for $393,000 over 44 weeks, or $8900 a week.

A change management leader is on a $8000-a-week contract.

Most contracts are worth $5000-6000 a week, with an administrator the cellar-dweller on just $2900.

All 17 have been hired through recruitment firms.

TVNZ’s staff average pay was about $2100 a week last year and RNZ’s $1700 in 2020-21. These amounts were skewed upwards by high amounts earned by small numbers of staff.

Most of the merger contracts are running for 30-40 weeks up until next month; the ministry said some would likely be extended.

RNZ requested to know only about those contracts worth more than $100,000.

The ministry said it was about to let a new plus-$100,000 contract to find executives to head the merged entity.

The new entity will be established legally next April, next year, and get its first annual injection of almost $400m in government funding next July.

“All contractors were sourced through the All of Government recruitment panel,” the ministry said in the OIA.

The panel is designed to promote consistency in terms and conditions for contracts between 41 recruitment agencies and 179 government agencies, for common jobs in administration, IT and services.

But the switch from a percentage-based pricing model to a fixed-fee model sparked industry concerns about “unintended consequences”, so officials called a pause, then issued a revised tender last month.

“One of the key changes is the proposed introduction of new, lower rates [for] contractors if they stay in a placement and move into a second year of work with the organisation they have been placed in by a recruiter,” the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said.

It also switched from putting an emphasis on the transaction, to more stress on value, “enabling transparency and consistency”, it said.

The ministry said specialist services were required to do this level of design and change.

“It is standard public service practice that contractors are utilised where the existing workforce do not have the capacity or specialist expertise to deliver major new initiatives,” said policy and sector performance deputy chief executive Emily Fabling.

“The rates paid reflect the skills required and all-of-government procurement guidelines.”

It had four major workstreams going on.

The ministry declined an interview.

The government has had a spend-less-on-contractors order for several years, but in the last year it rocketed up.

Having dropped as a proportion of core public sector staff spending immediately before 2021-22, it leapt back up by 33 per cent, or $300m to $1.2 billion.