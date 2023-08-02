The report on RNZ called journalist Michael Hall a “rogue actor who made a decision to abuse the trust placed in him” for the edits which chief executive Paul Thomspon earlier called “pro-Kremlin garbage”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An independent review of Radio New Zealand’s editorial processes, launched after dozens of stories were edited to be sympathetic of Russia and other authoritarian regimes, has highlighted “cultural and teamwork issues” at the state-owned broadcaster.

RNZ’s board chairman Jim Mather said the board had accepted the review and would implement all 22 recommendations.

The review found the journalist who made the edits, Michael Hall, breached RNZ’s editorial standards by adding a pro-Russian perspective to stories on the invasion of Ukraine, among other edits.

The report called Hall a “rogue actor who made a decision to abuse the trust placed in him” for the edits which chief executive Paul Thomspon earlier called “pro-Kremlin garbage”.

Hall said he had edited stories “that way” since he started working at RNZ: “I have done that for five years and no one has tapped me on the shoulder and no body told me I was doing anything wrong”.

The report also found, though, “cultural, system, and teamwork issues at RNZ... contributed” to the inappropriate edits.

“The panel’s report indicates... the overseas news part of our digital operation was not... operating to the high standards that New Zealanders know and trust,” Mather said.

The three-person panel tasked with the review recommended RNZ combined its digital news team with its main news operation and appointed someone to focus on improving editorial standards.

RNZ was already making those changes, Mather said.

He also said the news organisation’s board had confidence in its chief executive officer, Thompson.

“The board wishes to express its gratitude to the three panellists who conducted the investigation: Willy Akel, Linda Clark, and Alan Sunderland,” he said.

Mather said the review was likely to cost $230,400.

More to come