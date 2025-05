Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Rocket Lab is a New Zealand-born and United States-listed space company.

An article with the headline ”Rocket Lab-launched satellites to help Ukraine in war against Russia” authored by RNZ and republished by the Herald under a syndication agreement on May 20 was retracted by RNZ on May 22.

The Herald also removed the article from its website on May 22.