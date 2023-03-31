Risk of thunderstorms ‘bubbling’ up as rain moves across the country

Mount Taranaki's rain watch was in place until 8pm and could see rainfall amounts approach warning criteria. Photo / 123rf

Mount Taranaki's rain watch was in place until 8pm and could see rainfall amounts approach warning criteria. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Parts of the country are at risk of thunderstorms today, MetService says.

It comes as heavy rain watches are in place for Mount Taranaki, Tasman and the ranges of Westland.

On Saturday morning, MetService said thunderstorms were “bubbling” up within the front and moving across the country.

Some thunderstorms are bubbling up within the front moving across the country today



These could briefly bring heavier rain as the front moves through the stretch between Northland and Taranaki, as well as down the western South Island to Westlandhttps://t.co/BZWb807s5l pic.twitter.com/SrVrhYdpY4 — MetService (@MetService) March 31, 2023

“These could briefly bring heavier rain as the front moves through the stretch between Northland and Taranaki, as well as down the western South Island to Westland.”

Mount Taranaki’s rain watch was in place until 8pm and could see rainfall amounts approach warning criteria.

Tasman’s was in place until 5pm and Westland’s until 11pm.

MetService said people were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case of any changes, or other areas added.

- RNZ