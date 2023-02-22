Rising league star Joseph Pouniu suffered a devastating injury. Photo / Courier Mail

A rising Kiwi rugby league star expected to play for the Gold Coast Titans is facing an enormous battle after suffering catastrophic spinal injuries during a recent match.

Joseph Pouniu, a 17-year-old born in Auckland, is the captain of the ‘Future Titans’ under-17 team and sustained the injury when he crashed into a goal post playing against the Brisbane Broncos on January 28.

According to the Gold Coast Titans website, Pouniu was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital Emergency Department in Brisbane after being treated on the field by the club doctor and paramedics.

There he underwent immediate surgery to stabilise his neck and reattach his c4 and c5 to his spine.

After spending nine days in the intensive care unit, he is expected to spend the next month in the trauma unit before moving to the Spinal Ward for extensive rehabilitation to try to regain movement from the shoulders down.

Pouniu’s family has been told that he may never walk again.

They have also been advised he will spend at least six months in the hospital.

Titans CEO, Steve Mitchell said on the official website the club was supporting Joseph and the Pouniu family on their journey.

“The Titans club, led by our owners Daryl Kelly and Rebecca Frizelle, along with Chairman Dennis Watt, are behind Joseph and his family the whole way,” he said.

“Joseph is a terrific young man, a leader and is a big part of our Future Titans program.”

“The injuries that Joseph has sustained are serious and he has a long road ahead but the club will be here to support him.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to support Pouniu and his family as he faces the fight of his life.

The page reports that he has two younger siblings who look up to him and is “an amazing caring person who loves everyone he crosses paths with and is well-connected within the community”.

Pouniu, commonly called “Big Joe” among his peers as he towers above them, is a year 12 College Leader at St Eugene College in Burpengary, played in his local team the Redcliffe Dolphins and has been an altar server at his local Catholic Church in Deception Bay for several years according to the page.

“His kind, gentle, happiness-filled spirit and great sense of humour were taking him to places,” the page reads.

“His willingness to give anything a go, to be vulnerable, and to embrace those around him was so inspiring to many.”

“He would always put others’ needs before his own and he would always make sure his friends and teammates are okay.”



























