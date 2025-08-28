Ringleader of Fiji’s biggest drug trafficking operation gets life sentence

They were David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Sakiusa Tuva, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colawaliku.
All nine were charged with the importation and possession of 4.1-plus tonnes of methamphetamine between November 2023 and January 2024 in Nadi.
Additionally, Ho, Logaivau and Aukerea were charged with having property suspected of being from the proceeds of a crime.
The office of the director of public prosecutions in Suva acknowledged the hard work of the Fiji police force team involved in the investigation.
In a brief statement, the office said the team was instrumental in stopping the largest drug trade in the Pacific and securing evidence that led to a successful prosecution.
– RNZ