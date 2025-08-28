Justin Ho and eight others were found guilty of trafficking more than 4.1 tonnes of meth. Photo / 123rf

Ringleader of Fiji’s biggest drug trafficking operation gets life sentence

By RNZ

The ringleader of Fiji’s largest methamphetamine trafficking operation was sentenced to life imprisonment today.

In a landmark ruling, Justice Aruna Aluthge said Justin Ho’s sentence included a non-parole period of 30 years.

Ho and eight others were found guilty on charges relating to a 4.1-tonne-plus drug haul after a record bust by police last year.

Ho’s co-accused were also handed substantial prison terms and varying non-parole periods in the High Court at Lautoka on Thursday.