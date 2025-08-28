Advertisement
Ringleader of Fiji’s biggest drug trafficking operation gets life sentence

RNZ
Quick Read

Justin Ho and eight others were found guilty of trafficking more than 4.1 tonnes of meth. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

The ringleader of Fiji’s largest methamphetamine trafficking operation was sentenced to life imprisonment today.

In a landmark ruling, Justice Aruna Aluthge said Justin Ho’s sentence included a non-parole period of 30 years.

Ho and eight others were found guilty on charges relating to a 4.1-tonne-plus drug haul after

Save