Rimutaka Prison inmate fled using stolen white Toyota Hiace van

Have you seen this van? A Rimutaka inmate used it to escape from the prison on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Have you seen this van? A Rimutaka inmate used it to escape from the prison on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police have released a photo of the white van used used by an inmate to flee from Rimutaka Prison on Friday afternoon.

John Douglas Willis, 59, stole a white Toyota Hiace van during the escape from his job at a horticulture nursery at the Upper Hutt prison.

The van has distinctive spray paint marks on the rear door.

Police are still searching for the man and is urging anyone who sees the van to contact police on 111 and refer to file number 220218/5736.

Willis may leave or have already left the Wellington area, according to a police statement on Saturday.

The prison was locked down immediately as soon as staff were aware of the escape, Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said on Friday.