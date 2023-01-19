Snooker supremo Riley James. Photo / David Haxton

Riley James, who is impressing a lot of people in the New Zealand snooker scene, is about to take on his next big challenge.

The 13-year-old will represent NZ in the under-18 and men’s open world snooker championships at the Mounties Club, Sydney.

Riley hopes to qualify for the under-18 finals as well as gaining as much experience as possible in the men’s open division.

“I’m really looking forward to it, especially the under-18s, and just being in Australia as well.”

He’s had a taste of playing in a massive competition when he took part in the world under-18s, at the tender age of nine, when it was held in Jinan, China.

Interestingly he was the youngest to play snooker in a world championship – the next oldest in that field was 14.

“I’m a lot better now.”

Riley is NZ’s number one ranked under-18 player, number two ranked under-21, and has an overall ranking of 17 among all players in the country.

Three years ago, when Riley was 10, he made the semi-finals of the Oceania under-21 championships.

This month he was second in Wellington’s biggest open men’s tournament – the Jim Couper competition.

He enters various competitions around NZ and puts in a lot of time practicing and playing on the snooker tables at Paraparaumu Beach’s Club Vista against some of the best players in Kāpiti.

When he was eight, the Club Vista’s rules meant he wasn’t allowed to play on the snooker tables, but the age restriction was relaxed for him because of his talent.

Riley also travels to Stratford regularly to get expert tuition from legendary coach Stan Bunn who is 79.

“Stan was never going to take on youngsters under 11 but we did a YouTube recording of Riley when he was nine, potting some balls, sent it to Stan, and he said ‘send him up here straight away,” proud father Gary James said.

“Stan said Riley was born with a cue in his hand.

“He picked up the game straight away.

“He was a natural.

“Even on the pool table, at the age of five, he was good.

“He first played on a pool table in Vietnam, in Ho Chi Minh City, when he was five, because that’s where his mother [Mai] comes from.

“We were there for three weeks and by the time the three weeks were up, he was beating some of the locals in the pub.”

Riley has to self-fund his participation at the world champs but is grateful to the club who has given him $1000 to help cover things like airfares, accommodation and other expenses.

Riley James lines up a shot. Photo / David Haxton

If he won the under-18 title, which will be a tough ask, he would get a two-year exemption to be on the tour card in England.

“The youngest to play on that tour was Stephen Hendry when he was 15,” Gary said.

He said his son was close to being a top competitor in significant competitions.

“I think he can qualify [for the under-18 finals] and give it a chance.”

Looking forward, Riley, who turns 14 next month, has some goals of his own.

“I would like to be NZ open champion as well as being a professional.”

Gary added; “We haven’t had a professional in NZ for 35 years.

“Dene O’Kane was the last professional to play for NZ.

“It has been a long gap.”

Regardless of what the future holds, his parents will be supporting him every step, or pot, of the way.

"Mai and I are very proud of Riley."
















