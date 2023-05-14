The crash occurred on Western Hills Dr near the intersection with Selwyn Ave. Photo / Imran Ali

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Whangārei’s Western Hills Drive.

The accident, which involved a Kawasaki motorbike and a car, occurred about 1.30pm today near the intersection with Selwyn Ave, just outside Burger King.

The male rider was taken to nearby Whangārei Hospital with critical head injuries and serious bleeding.

There were no other serious injuries but children in the car were checked by St John Ambulance medics as a precaution.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said a specialist investigator from the Serious Crash Unit would determine the cause of the crash.

The southbound lane of Western Hills Drive was closed and diversions were put in place. Motorists were urged to find alternative routes.

It was just one of a spate of mid-afternoon crashes across Northland.

Around 1.45pm a 19-year-old male was injured when he came off his bike on Foreshore Rd, Ahipara.

He was taken to Kaitāia Hospital by family members so his injuries were not immediately known.

A short time later emergency services were called to another crash on Porowini Ave, in the Whangārei suburb of Morningside. One person was taken to hospital.