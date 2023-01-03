Rhythm and Vines tragedy: Police seek witnesses, say driver of vehicle ‘extremely distressed’

New Zealand's 2022 road toll. Statistics / Te Manatū Waka - Ministry of Transport

Police are seeking witnesses of a crash which killed two people on New Year’s Eve near Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines festival.

Jardon Thomas Te Hau had just turned 31 and was walking down Back Ormond Rd on his way to the Rhythm and Vines Festival with his 19-year-old brother-in-law when tragedy struck.

In a statement, police said two men got out of their car and were then hit by another car.

Jardon Te Hau, 31, died on New Year's Eve after being struck by a car while walking on Back Ormond Rd in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

The driver stopped “immediately, and [is] understandably extremely distressed by what has occurred”, police said.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the crash.

“Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with us is asked to come forward,” police said.

Te Hau’s cousin Monique Smith said family and friends were unsure of the circumstances of the crash, other than that Jardon was killed almost instantly while his brother-in-law died after he was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Snowsill Rd about 9.15pm. The pair were walking along the road towards the festival when they were hit.

Police were providing support to Te Hau and his brother-in-law’s families.







