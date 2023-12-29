L.A.B smashed their show at the Wharepai Domain, Tauranga. Frontman Joel Shadbolt (front) and drummer Brad Kora. Photo / Alex Cairns

REVIEW

The boys from the Bay were back and in fine form for their one-and-only show in Tauranga this summer.

L.A.B smashed their performance in Wharepai Domain on Thursday night with support acts Troy Kingi and Sir Dave Dobbyn.

Bay of Plenty Times visual journalist Alex Cairns shares his view from the field.

The eclectic Troy Kingi

The talent of actor, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Troy Kingi may be familiar from his roles in Kiwi silver screen classics such as Hunt for The Wilder People, Mt. Zion and most recently Muru.

The opening act took to the stage with his unique sound, which is impossible to put in a box.

“We’ve got this one night people. Let’s ramp it up,” Kingi said, before launching into the delicate riffs of All Your Ships Have Sailed.

His ambition to release 10 albums, in 10 years across 10 genres makes his live set seem like the start of a never-ending journey rather than something to be rounded off.

Stepping into the breach with Kiwi legend Sir Dave Dobbyn

“We’re weren’t supposed to be on this field,” Dobbyn told the crowd.

Just over a week ago Sublime With Rome cancelled the New Zealand leg of their tour due to unforeseen circumstances, leading Dobbyn and Kingi to sub in.

No doubt some disappointed Sublime fans would have sold their tickets, but the show was a sellout and on the night the crowd seemed only too happy to see a Kiwi legend in action.

The 66-year-old rasped “Aaasiaaan cigarettes” like it was recorded yesterday, and the quintessential Slice of Heaven really got the domain moving.

The sun may have been hiding but L.A.B were scorching

L.A.B are masters of entertainment. The carefree dancing and interactions between band members immediately captivated the audience of 8000.

This was the only chance to see the band, who originate from Tauranga and Whakatāne, in the Bay of Plenty this summer and the group will go on to perform at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre on January 5.

Played through intermittent showers, their 90-minute set included all the rock- and blues-inspired heavy-hitters including In The Air, Ain’t No Use and Personify.

L.A.B's Ara Adams-Tamatea on bass and Miharo Gregory on keys in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

The band sure know how to pivot. Keyboardist Miharo Gregory on the keys took up lead vocals on the soft intro to Natural, giving the band a deserved breather.

L.A.B followed with a trio of dub and reggae. New song Ocean Demon sounded fresh yet familiar, with a sprinkling of Jethro Tull-influenced psychedelic flute. A classic cover of UB40′s Kingston Town followed, topped with fan favorite Why Oh Why.

The bread for this dub and reggae sandwich came as frontman Joel Shadbolt led a beautifully stripped-back, poetic version of Controller, showing his undeniable prowess on a six-string before the band joined in an epic crescendo.

L.A.B frontman Joel Shadbolt (front) and bassist Ara Adams-Tamatea. Photo / Alex Cairns

Punters were treated to a special guest in the form of Laughton Kora as L.A.B covered the dub classic Drop Dead Killer by Whakatāne band Kora. A nice touch, acknowledging the origins and family ties of L.A.B members Brad Kora (drums) and Stuart Kora (guitar and keys).

Every member of the band had their moment in the set. L.A.B is a team effort of expert musicianship and collaboration and as a member of the audience, it’s hard not to feel a part of it.

As the band closed out their encore with Take It Away, the evening’s showers finally turned to rain.

Rain or shine, it is clear the sweet melodies and bombastic drops have solidified L.A.B as a staple of Kiwi summer music.