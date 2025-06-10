“We kept in touch with the Mental Health team in Christchurch while he was there but he was keen to reconnect with the Nelson team when he returned.”
On May 31, Riley Brown went to the respite facility in Nelson and stayed for the night. The team phoned Paula Brown the following day to say he was doing well, wanted the help on offer and was happy.
Paula Brown understood her son had dinner that evening at the facility and two hours later felt unwell.
“From what I’ve been told Riley thought he had eaten nuts and thought he was having an allergic reaction.
“Riley did have a nut allergy all his life and was always aware and vocal about it and from my understanding he had already discussed this with the team at the respite house, plus was in his medical records.”
An ambulance was called and Riley Brown was well enough to walk into the ambulance.
“While being attended to in the ambulance and transferring to hospital it is thought at this stage that Riley went into cardiac arrest,” Paula Brown said.
She said the meal her son ate was taken for testing and an investigation was under way.
“Staff have said there was no nuts in the food eaten.”
Paula Brown said the staff were “shocked and saddened” when ambulance staff returned to the facility and told them Brown had died.
“We are working closely with the provider to support a review of the care provided, and the local teams are liaising with the family.
“Health NZ reviews every serious adverse event that occurs within our services and those we contract through other providers and are committed to implementing any recommended changes to ensure we and our providers are providing safe, high-quality care for the community.”
As the matter was with the coroner, she said she was unable to provide additional information.
A spokesperson for Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed he had been made aware of the incident.
“However, he is unable to comment further while this matter is being investigated, and details are being confirmed.”
A Coroner’s Court spokesperson confirmed the case had been referred to the coroner.