Only half the number of usual services in the capital could run when trains were disrupted in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A review into KiwiRail’s handling of “embarrassing” major train disruptions in Wellington has warned there could be months of further chaos if a maintenance funding gap is not urgently addressed.

Government ministers ordered a rapid review of the state-owned enterprise after thousands of passengers were thrown into disarray in May. This was after KiwiRail announced its only specialist track evaluation car, which measures tracks across the country so trains can operate safely, was broken.

It meant only half the number of usual services in the capital could run. One passenger said: “It was beyond any worst-case scenario I’d imagined”.

The Government has released the report into the mayhem today which makes four key conclusions and recommendations, including one relating to funding.

The report said there is insufficient money to maintain the network in a “steady state”.

“While the steady state funding gap is small, it results in a disproportionate level of distraction for participants.”

The report warned there is a growing risk the Auckland metro network will be unable to support future train timetables after the City Rail Link opens if the gap is not resolved.

In Wellington, there are growing risks associated with unaddressed slope instability on the hills surrounding some parts of the tracks.

“The impact of recent climate-related events highlights the urgent need to remedy these issues to avoid potentially lengthy [weeks/months] of customer service disruption.”

The report also found safety standards and practices are not keeping up with the needs of growing metro networks.

“Waka Kotahi [New Zealand Transport Agency] as the safety regulator is becoming more proactive in its activities but is still considered to take a ‘light touch’ approach.”

The report also found recommendations about rail safety and performance from previous reports remain unimplemented.

It found the governance arrangements of metro passenger rail services are insufficiently integrated.

Just days after the chaos in Wellington, KiwiRail also had to apologise to tens of thousands of rush-hour commuters in Auckland who were left without a train to catch when a power fault hit the network.

Transport Minister David Parker said the review highlighted improvements to avoid further disruption in the future.

“I am advised that, following this review, KiwiRail has already fixed specific failings that led to the track evaluation car not completing its assessments on time, which caused commuter chaos.

“However, the Government has set a clear expectation with KiwiRail that it reports on its progress towards implementing each of the review’s recommendations, to ensure it learns from the findings.”

Parker acknowledged a dependable, efficient and resilient passenger rail network is critical for commuters and reducing emissions.

He said he would ask the Ministry of Transport to urgently look at the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model, which includes options to fix the funding issues raised in the report.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said they were committed to providing a safe and reliable rail network for all commuters.

He said they took full responsibility for what happened in Wellington and pointed out that the track evaluation car had been working for 41 years before it broke down in May.

“We have already made a number of changes within our business. These directly address specific failings that led to the track evaluation car being unable to complete its required assessments of the Kāpiti Line in time and will help ensure its reliability in the years ahead.”

Reidy said he will continue to stress to his team that the Auckland and Wellington metro networks are of the “highest priority”.

“We look forward to working through the recommendations in the report released today.”

More than $1.5 billion is being invested to improve the resilience of the track infrastructure across Auckland and on a range of new rail projects.

In Wellington, there is an $800 million programme of works across the region designed to build a more reliable, modern and resilient railway which will allow for longer passenger trains and more of them.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.