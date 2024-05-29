The number plates were disclosed in an update from NZTA officials to Transport Minister Simeon Brown, released under the Official Information Act.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi cancelled 46 offensive number plates in the past year but some have been revived after the agency’s complaints process was reviewed, the Herald can reveal.

A selection of the revoked plates include: MIBTCH, MIBITC, MOO000, VIOL8U, P PIPE, H8WIFE, FJCK, NUTZAC, 8HUR0T, M0FO, SPLIF, JIZZUM, RAILMD, BEMAHO, OXYEHO, MMM, OOW and 00M.

The Herald has chosen not to list some plates because they are too offensive for publication and include racial slurs.

The personalised plates were disclosed in an update from NZTA officials to Transport Minister Simeon Brown that was released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

At the time of the update, March 28, there were also 19 plates under investigation. Some of the complaints about these plates were received anonymously without context as to why they were considered offensive or confusing and were therefore deemed a “nuisance”.

These were: KAREN, BADA55, 2FUGLY, MNMNM, PHARMA, LITLPP, WHNKA, FNYWXR.

NZTA recently undertook a review of its process to deal with offensive plates to ensure better consistency and rigour.

The agency also wanted to bring its guidelines in line with standards applied by the Broadcasting Standards Authority and the Department of Internal Affairs Birth’s register.

“Complaints can no longer be made anonymously via our website as this led to frivolous/vexatious complaints,” NZTA said in its update.

Other changes included plates having to be physically attached to a vehicle before they will be investigated and members of NZTA’s personalised plate review panel have been “refreshed”.

“Plates that have attracted complaints will not be investigated until there are two unique complaints within a six-month timeframe”, the update said.

The 46 previously revoked number plates were reassessed under this new criteria to test if they could remain in circulation.

NZTA found that 16 plates were allowed to remain including: H8WIFE, SPLIF, NUTZAC, and M00OO.

Earlier this year, an Auckland man won his battle with NZTA to keep his personalised plates NUTSAX.

Taylor Crawshaw’s fight to keep his plates, intended to raise awareness of testicular cancer, reached the highest levels of the New Zealand Government with Minister and future Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour urging Brown to intervene.

Crawshaw, a 20-year-old builder from Te Atatū, was glad the right decision was made and sad the experience demonstrated how people should fight for what they believe in.

Seymour hailed the backdown as a “victory for common sense” and joked the matter added to his reputation as a defender of “pricks everywhere” - a reference to former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern’s 2022 insult which turned into a fundraiser to address prostate cancer.

This month, a personalised car licence plate featuring an offensive racial slur was removed from circulation after members of the Asian community said they felt targeted and discriminated against.

The plate, which carried a misspelling of a racial slur aimed at Asians, was spotted by a Chinese New Zealander who raised concerns with the Herald and with NZTA.

The Auckland mother, who did not want to be identified, said she had seen a car carrying the plate in the Flatbush area and said it had become a subject of discussion on Chinese-language social media.

“Discrimination in any form should not be tolerated, especially when it is displayed so publicly,” she said.

“Imagine if a curious child saw this plate... please consider how serious the impact will be.

NZTA is responsible for issuing registration plate numbers to vehicles, including personalised plates, a NZTA spokesman has previously said.

“Section 266 of the Land Transport Amendment Act 2009 allows the Registrar to prohibit the use of certain numbers, letters, or combinations of numbers or letters on personalised plates, and section 265 allows the Registrar to order the surrender or seizure of personalised plates if they are likely to cause offence or confusion,” the spokesman said.

“If NZTA/Waka Kotahi receives a complaint, the potential offensiveness of the personalised plate is weighed against the plate holder’s freedom of expression under the Bill of Rights. Determining the offensiveness of each personalised plate can be difficult, so they are always assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“If members of the public believe a plate is offensive, we encourage them to contact us and let us know. That way, we can ensure the issue is addressed, and a review carried out, if necessary.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.