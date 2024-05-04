Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Revealed: The Minority Report police project that aimed to predict which drivers would kill

David Fisher
By
5 mins to read
Assistant Police Commissioner Bruce O'Brien responds to the harrowing road death toll, just months after the launch of the Road to Zero campaign. Video / NZ Herald

Police aimed to mine criminal and traffic data to predict which drivers would be the most dangerous - and most likely to kill on the roads in future.

The project was called “An Algorithmic Approach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand