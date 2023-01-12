Revealed: New Zealand’s most rejected baby names of 2022

There are 13 new names on this year's list. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s most rejected baby names of 2022 have been revealed by The Department of Internal Affairs.

Religious, royal and judicial titles have taken the top spots as usual, with King taking the crown for the most rejected name this year, the 14th year in a row. It was followed closely by Saint and Royal.

A total of 13 new names were included on the declined list this year. Among these names are Biship, King-Kelly, Rhoyal, Saynt and Hosea-King.

Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, said the guidelines are in place to ensure that names don’t cause offence, are a reasonable length and don’t represent an official title or rank.

Montgomery said some tips to ensure your baby’s name makes the cut, you should avoid official titles, using numeric characters or symbols, like a backslash or a punctuation mark, swear words and limit the name to no more than 70 characters.

Below is the full list of rejected by the Registrar-General in 2022.

King

Saint

Royal

Messiah

Princess

Prince

Sovereign

Sire

Biship

Chiefy- Renata

Duke

Empres

Empress-Jade

General

Hosea-King

Justice

Justyce

KingJayceon

King-Kelly

Majesteigh

Major

Mayjor

Meziah

Padre

Queen

Rhoyal

Rogue

Royale

Royalty

Saynt

Soulijah

Truleigh-Saint

