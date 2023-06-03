Revealed: Nearly 30 police staff under investigation by anti-corruption unit

Vili Taukolo, a former police officer, leaked police intelligence to organised criminals for tens of thousands of dollars. Photo / Sam Hurley

Nearly 30 police staff are under investigation across the country by a dedicated anti-corruption unit, it can be revealed.

The National Integrity Unit (NIU), was announced in 2020 after former Auckland police officer Vili Mahe Taukolo was uncovered as an informant for the criminal underworld.

Taukolo was paid tens of thousands of dollars to access sensitive material for organised criminals, including information about an operation targeting a multimillion-dollar Mexican drug deal.

The NIU, consisting of a team of specialist investigators, is based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington.

The unit receives information from a wide variety of sources, a majority of which is either incomplete or potentially unreliable, police say.

Each case is referred to as a “matter”, and undergoes fact-finding until it can either be corroborated or expanded on in order to advance it to an investigation or it is closed off as being without substance or merit.

Figures released to the Herald on Sunday under the Official Information Act reveal that as of April 6, there were 25 active investigations into 28 staff.

To date six staff have been charged, three of whom are still before the courts.

The three people before the courts comprise a former staff member from Counties Manukau facing one dishonesty charge, a Northland District staffer facing two firearms relates charges and a staff member in the Canterbury District facing multiple dishonesty-related charges.

Brearna Kelsi Sloss is alleged to have repeatedly stolen money while at work, ranging from as little as $20 to $300. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson would not confirm who the staff were facing the charges, however, the Herald on Sunday understands the Canterbury staff member is Brearna Kelsi Sloss.

Sloss, a constable based at the Christchurch Central Police Station, is alleged to have repeatedly stolen money while at work, ranging from as little as $20 to $300.

The 31-year-old faces eight charges of allegedly having control of the property in circumstances that she knew required her to deal with the property in accordance with the requirements of any person, namely Superintendent Lane Todd and intentionally dealt with the property otherwise and committed theft.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

She also faces five charges relating to allegedly accessing a computer system, namely the police’s National Intelligence Application and the police record of property application and thereby dishonestly and without claim of right obtaining a pecuniary advantage.