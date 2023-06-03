Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Revealed: Nearly 30 police staff under investigation by anti-corruption unit

Sam Sherwood
By
4 mins to read
Vili Taukolo, a former police officer, leaked police intelligence to organised criminals for tens of thousands of dollars. Photo / Sam Hurley

Vili Taukolo, a former police officer, leaked police intelligence to organised criminals for tens of thousands of dollars. Photo / Sam Hurley

Nearly 30 police staff are under investigation across the country by a dedicated anti-corruption unit, it can be revealed.

The National Integrity Unit (NIU), was announced in 2020 after former Auckland police officer was uncovered as an informant for the criminal underworld.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand