It was demolished altogether in 2023.

One of Waiwera Thermal Resort's pools as the rundown complex appeared before its demolition in 2023.

But its demise appears to have brought the rebirth of Waiwera’s coastal artesian springs, which have fluctuated in activity over the decades.

Historical records from the 19th century – an era when the springs provided one of Auckland’s top attractions – describe large areas of hot water discharge, with temperatures reaching 48.8C.

Even in the 1950s, Waiwera’s geothermal bores produced artesian flows of 2m to 3m above mean sea level. But by 1969, over-extraction brought them to a halt.

In the years after the resort shut down, GNS Science researchers used drones mounted with thermal infrared imaging technology to scan Waiwera’s inter-tidal shore platform.

Their aerial observations, reported in a just-published study, confirmed that geothermal groundwater was once again seeping through fractures in the platform.

By 2019, it had risen to about 2.8m above mean sea level, with the renewed pressure causing local boreholes to overflow.

Another survey in 2022 showed levels had stabilised to above 3m, with a 10.1C temperature increase detected at one site.

GNS Science researchers used thermal infrared imaging technology mounted on this drone to scan Waiwera's coastal artesian springs. Photo / GNS Science

While the temperature levels were still sitting below the springs’ historical average, study lead author Paul Viskovic said the heating could potentially continue if remaining overflowing bores were plugged.

He acknowledged that would be an expensive undertaking for local landowners, many of whom were retired and living on fixed incomes.

Viskovic added there might also be a “balancing act” in restoring the springs, as plugging bores that were relieving pressure could cause others to fail as the ground water level rose.

“But without getting all the leaking bores sealed, the springs are not likely to increase to the level necessary to enable tourism.”

If the springs were to return through sustainable management of the system, Viskovic said they could again become a major tourist attraction.

He noted the 700,000 visitors who flock to Coromandel’s Hot Water Beach each year.

“The community in Waiwera is not set up for those numbers of visitors, but these kinds of natural springs are hugely popular with international visitors, so [it] could have a positive economic effect on the economy of the local area,” Viskovic said.

The new study comes as the owners of a seaside campground near the former resort have just put the property up for sale, with agents Colliers calling the 1.7ha property a significant coastal development opportunity.

The former Waiwera campground on the waterfront and bush behind it, advertised for sale in February 2025. Photo / Colliers

The ex-campground, along with the former pools and water bottling site, are owned by interests associated with commercial development company Urban Partners, which for years has wanted to sell or form an arrangement for its large landholding.

Urban Partners had no comment to make about the new study findings.

But in a statement to the Herald, chief executive officer Greig Staples said the company had always wanted to find a partner dedicated to restoring the former hot pools site as a “leading thermal bathing destination”.

“We continue to work towards this goal and will share updates at the appropriate time.”

Auckland Council declined to address Herald questions about the tourism potential of the springs’ recovery.

But its hydrology and environmental data management team leader Kolt Johnson said the study’s observations were consistent with data from its two monitoring boreholes at Waiwera.

“The two monitoring bores are part of the council’s long-term groundwater monitoring network and will remain in operation.”

