Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Retail crime investigations in some regions halved under police directive

RNZ
6 mins to read

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

More than 5000 complaints of shoplifting below $500 were not forwarded for investigation while a controversial police directive was in place, documents released to RNZ reveal.

RNZ earlier revealed a directive was sent to staff relating to police’s File Management Centre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save