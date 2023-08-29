Restore Passenger Rail Protester Rosemary Penwarden was escorted by police with her hand covered in concrete this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell

Restore Passenger Rail Protester Rosemary Penwarden was escorted by police with her hand covered in concrete this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell





A Restore Passenger Rail protestor who allegedly cemented her hand to the road in Wellington has been declined bail.

Rosemary Penwarden, a 64-year-old retired scientist, appeared in the Wellington District Court today via audio-visual link from Wellington Hospital where she could be seen with her hand in a bucket.

Penwarden, along with two others, was arrested this morning after blocking traffic on State Highway 1 during peak-hour traffic in the capital city.

Judge Peter Hobbs declined bail and remanded her in custody to face a further charge of endangering transport, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

She is already facing charges from previous protest involvement and will return to court on September 11.

Two others appeared in court but were released on bail.

Police earlier confirmed Penwarden was in hospital receiving medical attention for the substance she used to allegedly “adhere” herself to the road.

Police would not confirm if the substance was concrete, but another protestor alleged it was.

A firefighter was seen carrying a hammer toward the Dunedin woman to free her.

Several protestors have been arrested since the group began their displays last year. Many face multiple charges that breach bail conditions not engage in further protests.

The group have made demands to the Government for the restoration of passenger rail services and to make public transport free.

Transport Minister Michael Wood met with the group in December last year but has since ruled out meeting again after they threw paint across several Labour MPs’ offices.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has also ruled out working with the group due to continued protests.

Hazel Osborne is an Open Justice reporter for NZME and is based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington. She joined the Open Justice team at the beginning of 2022, previously working in Whakatāne as a court and crime reporter in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.











