The Restore Passenger Rail protesters above Johsonville State Highway 1. Photo / Supplied

Restore Passenger Rail protesters are back blocking traffic - this time above Johnsonville State Highway 1.

A police spokesperson confirmed there are “a couple of people” on the gantry above the motorway, and an alert from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport confirmed the left southbound lane is blocked.

The group are above the motorway just south of the Churton Park offramp.

SH1 JOHNSONVILLE, SOUTHBOUND - INCIDENT - 7:35AM

The left lane is BLOCKED prior to the Johnsonville off-ramp. Please keep to the right and expect DELAYS. ^SG pic.twitter.com/Dz1DRQkPOx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 4, 2023

The group told the Herald yesterday they intend to continue the protests for as long as they can, that their protests are in the name of climate change and they will not stop until the Government makes a reasonable move on its demands.

However, the Government has shown little interest. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called them idiotic, and Transport Minister Michael Wood said they’re the most ineffective lobby group he has ever encountered.

Talking to Georgina Campbell on On the Tiles - Local Edition, the Herald’s politics podcast, Wood said they are “the least relevant and least effective lobby group I’ve ever encountered”.

Wood did invite members of the group for a meeting in his office last year after they abseiled at the entrance of the Mt Victoria tunnel and formed a human chain across the Transmission Gully motorway.

“They had basically nothing to contribute to the debate.”

The group want an affordable passenger rail service from Whangārei down to Wellington, including New Plymouth, Rotorua, Tauranga and Gisborne, and from Picton across to Greymouth and down to Invercargill.

They also want free fares on all public transport.



