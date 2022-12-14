Restore Passenger Rail protesters are spray painted red outside Megan Woods' office. Photo / Supplied

Protesters who shut down highways across Wellington have struck again, spraying down the front of four MP offices with fake blood.

The group has targeted offices across Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington after their meeting with the Transport Minister last week did not go to plan.

James Cockle, a spokesperson for the group, told NZME the minister told them he did not have the money to fund passenger rail, and it was not on his top 10 list for climate action.

The group say they have targeted the local offices of Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Transport Minister Michael Wood, Associate Finance Minister Megan Wood and Minister for Consumer Affairs David Clark, spraying bright red paint to signify the “blood on their hands”.

“Your inaction is leading to death around the world, blood is on your hands,” Cockle said.

The group does not have any intention of stopping its disruption.

“You can expect action to continue until we get action from the Government.”

Cockle said he is not concerned about being charged with vandalism, saying it would be “an extreme overreach” as everything they have sprayed on the offices is washable. They have even left a note for the cleaners saying the group will come and clean its “statement” later today.

The paint covering Grant Robertson's office. Photo / NZ Herald

The spray painting is a new tactic from the group which has previously caused traffic chaos across Wellington by blocking major highways in Johnsonville, Mount Victoria and Transmission Gully.











