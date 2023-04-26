Restore Paasenger Rail protesters blocked the intersection of Vivian St and Cuba St on State Highway 1 on Monday. Photo / Restore Passenger Rail

Restore Paasenger Rail protesters blocked the intersection of Vivian St and Cuba St on State Highway 1 on Monday. Photo / Restore Passenger Rail

For the fifth time in a month, Restore Passenger Rail protesters have disrupted traffic in Wellington.

The group has closed State Highway 1, southbound, after they stepped on to the motorway this morning. The Terrace southbound off-ramp is closed.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is asking motorists to avoid using the off-ramp and use the Terrace Tunnel.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle urged people in the capital to join the movement.

“If you want to see a livable future, this is the way to make it happen, get out, get out on the streets, join us and force the government to make the changes we know it needs to make in order for us to be able to survive.”

The Government has ruled out meeting with the protest group entirely, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying yesterday the protesters are “idiotic and irresponsible”.

Speaking on AM, Hipkins said whatever point the group is trying to make “they’re not making it”.

“All they’re doing is creating massive disruption to people, and that comes with financial cost with people who can’t afford it, and it’s just simply irresponsible and idiotic.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood now also refuses to meet with the group after they flung paint across various Labour MPs’ offices following a meeting with him.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has also ruled out meeting with the group after she offered to assist them and they chose to continue blocking roads instead.

“They have not moved forward in good faith, they have disrupted Wellingtonians, they have disrupted the lives of normal people instead of the Government’s.”

So far this month the group have blocked State Highway 1, Adelaide Rd in Newtown and Vivian St in the central city . Yesterday, they attempted to block Johnsonville Rd, however police stepped in and stopped the protest action before it began.

The Herald has approached the police for further comment.