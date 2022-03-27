Roydon Winstanley in 2017. Photo / Nelson Weekly.

Roydon Winstanley broke into the house where his ex lay sleeping with another man, filmed them and posted it to Facebook.

The Nelson stock car driver was today convicted on charges of causing harm by posting digital communications and unlawfully being in a building. He must now wait to see if the Restorative Justice process to which he has been referred will alter the sentencing outcome.

The 24-year-old today admitted the charges, which occurred as a result of the end of Winstanley's relationship with the victim only days earlier, in the Nelson District Court.

At about 5am on Sunday, March 6 this year, Winstanley entered the victim's house and went to her bedroom where she lay sleeping. Police prosecution said he did not have permission to be there.

While recording on his cell phone he approached the victim's bed, removed the covers which exposed her and a man who was also asleep in the bed.

After Winstanley left the house he posted the video to Facebook. He later told police he had been to the house but gave no explanation why.

Defence lawyer Mark Dollimore told the court that the Restorative Justice process had "real potential", and that Winstanley had "quite maturely" engaged in counselling.

Judge Richard Russell said breaking into someone's home was serious. He convicted Winstanley and remanded him for sentencing on May 2, pending the outcome of Restorative Justice.