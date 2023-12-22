Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Restaurant staff were forced to rush to the rescue of a young man after a group of thugs pursued him into the central Wellington eatery and started throwing glasses at him across the room.

Chaat St restaurant owner Vaibhav Vishen restrained one of the attackers while his staff ushered patrons to safety behind the bar and stood in between the victim and his pursuers.

“What are the chances this is going to happen again? With young kids in broad daylight, they have the balls to walk into a restaurant with people,” he told the Herald.

The incident happened at the Indian tapas-style restaurant yesterday about 3.30pm on the corner of Willis and Dixon Sts.

“This boy came into the restaurant, he was quite scared. Initially we thought a bunch of young kids were just trying to muck around,” Vishen said.

“It turned out he was in an actual situation, I think he was in trouble. Six young fellas were following him to grab his bag.”

Vishen estimated the victim and his assailants to be about 18-20 years old. He said three of the group waited outside, and three came into the restaurant and began smashing glasses in the victim’s direction, trying to intimidate him.

“They were essentially just trying to harass him.

“I was in the kitchen, for a few seconds I didn’t realise what was going on because it happened so quickly.”

People eating their meals were encouraged to take shelter behind the bar as the young men threw the glasses and tried to reach the victim.

Vishen tried to push tables in between the victim and his attackers.

Owner Vaibhav Vishen (left) restrains an attacker who was throwing glasses at the victim (back).

“They were also trying to throw punches at him.”

The staff were able to create some distance between the two parties, and Vishen briefly restrained one of the attackers. Eventually, members of the group ran away, he said.

The staff gave the victim something to eat to help him calm down, and his brother arrived a short time later.

Vishen said everyone at the restaurant was “in shock” at the violent incident, with some patrons abandoning their meals and leaving the scene.

“It’s just shocking to see. These are young kids who could just get into the workforce or do something meaningful.”

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a disorder at a commercial premises on Willis St.

“There were no injuries reported. Police attended and the people involved had left. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.




